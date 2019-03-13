Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.92 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

