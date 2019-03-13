Carbonite Inc (CARB) Stake Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of Carbonite worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carbonite by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Carbonite by 17.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Carbonite by 222.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Carbonite in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Carbonite by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carbonite alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Carbonite from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carbonite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of CARB opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Carbonite Inc has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $863.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Carbonite had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $41,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $28,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,079. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/carbonite-inc-carb-stake-decreased-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

Carbonite Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.