Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $984.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price target on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.36. 510,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,974. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $129.47.

Carlisle Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $2,498,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,224.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,882,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,327 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

