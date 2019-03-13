Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

CRZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. 2,829,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,916. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.40.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $301,040. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,417,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 64.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 58.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.