Castleark Management LLC Sells 7,231 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,511,000 after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FedEx by 15,104.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970,642 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,853 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $871,106,000 after acquiring an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,643,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $636,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

FDX stock opened at $177.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/castleark-management-llc-sells-7231-shares-of-fedex-co-fdx.html.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.