Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.51.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,874 shares during the period. Requisite Energy Fund I LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $6,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

