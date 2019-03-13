CB Financial Services (CBFV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 2,250 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 4,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $104,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,852 shares of company stock valued at $176,108. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

