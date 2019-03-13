CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E (NYSE:CBL.PE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE CBL.PE opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E (CBL.PE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/cbl-associate-depositary-sh-s-e-cbl-pe-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-41.html.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.