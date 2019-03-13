CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E (CBL.PE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E (NYSE:CBL.PE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
NYSE CBL.PE opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $19.26.
