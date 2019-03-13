CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Bonds Drop 0.7% During Trading

An issue of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) debt fell 0.7% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.25% coupon and is set to mature on December 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $81.25 and were trading at $82.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

CBL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Mizuho set a $2.00 target price on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

CBL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,719,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,698. The stock has a market cap of $324.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.53. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. CBL & Associates Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth $54,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Bonds Drop 0.7% During Trading” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/cbl-associates-properties-cbl-bonds-drop-0-7-during-trading.html.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.