CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,264,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,636% from the previous session’s volume of 360,917 shares.The stock last traded at $1.12 and had previously closed at $1.02.

APOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. CELLECT BIOTECH/S comprises about 0.0% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

