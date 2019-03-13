Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 39.1% per year over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -41.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. CIBC downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

