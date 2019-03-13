CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Receives C$6.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,957. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.87 and a 1 year high of C$6.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49. The company has a market cap of $789.98 million and a PE ratio of 22.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, insider John Michael Hooks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total value of C$65,214.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,512,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,930,735.98.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

