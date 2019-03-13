Charles Schwab (SCHW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schwab's shares have marginally outperformed the industry over the past year. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to gain from the higher interest rates and its initiatives to strengthen trading income. Also, the company’s efforts to improve operating efficiency will go a long way to support profitability. While continuously rising operating expenses and the company’s significant dependence on fee based revenues remain major concerns, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 16,346 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $750,771.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter W. Bettinger acquired 124,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.81 per share, with a total value of $4,838,403.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,959.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,416 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 55,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 182,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 334,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,733,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,728,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

