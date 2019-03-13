Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 55.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $342.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $362.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.22.

In other Charter Communications news, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total transaction of $350,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Bickham sold 14,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.86, for a total transaction of $4,777,834.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

