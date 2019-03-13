Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,492,000 after buying an additional 3,918,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,492,000 after buying an additional 3,918,108 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 81.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,050,000 after buying an additional 28,445,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,012,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,085,000 after buying an additional 1,116,190 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,151,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,781,000 after buying an additional 426,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In other news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/chatham-capital-group-inc-lowers-stake-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.