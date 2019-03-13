Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd (CVE:NZP) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18.

Get Chatham Rock Phosphate alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chatham Rock Phosphate (NZP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/chatham-rock-phosphate-nzp-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-14.html.

About Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. The company focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Rock Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Rock Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.