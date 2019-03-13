Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

