China Life Insurance (LFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

LFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of China Life Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Nomura cut shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of China Life Insurance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.93.

LFC stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,384.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

