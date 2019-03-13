China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) is LMR Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 284.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009,613 shares during the period. China Mobile makes up approximately 3.2% of LMR Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $65,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,048,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 1,361.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,250. The company has a market cap of $219.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHL. New Street Research downgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

