Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) Director Gary James Osborne Sells 25,000 Shares

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Director Gary James Osborne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$186,250.00.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. Chorus Aviation Inc has a 1 year low of C$4.54 and a 1 year high of C$8.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.54.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

