CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.25 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CF Industries from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

CF Industries stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

