CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,455 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 224,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $198,712.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

