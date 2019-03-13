Cindicator (CND) Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $20.94 million and $382,965.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00389916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.01667905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00232498 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004905 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, Ethfinex, ABCC, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.