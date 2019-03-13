Circuits of Value Market Cap Reaches $1.41 Million (COVAL)

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Circuits of Value has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Circuits of Value token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Circuits of Value has a market cap of $1.41 million and $5,012.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Circuits of Value alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000125 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value Profile

COVAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue. Circuits of Value’s official website is cov.al.

Circuits of Value Token Trading

Circuits of Value can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Circuits of Value directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Circuits of Value should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Circuits of Value using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Circuits of Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Circuits of Value and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.