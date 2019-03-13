Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boxwood Merger Corp. Units in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxwood Merger Corp. Units in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxwood Merger Corp. Units in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Get Boxwood Merger Corp. Units alerts:

Shares of BWMCU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Boxwood Merger Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $10.04.

WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Position in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (BWMCU)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/citigroup-inc-acquires-new-position-in-boxwood-merger-corp-units-bwmcu.html.

About Boxwood Merger Corp. Units

Boxwood Merger Corp. operates as a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and business combination with various businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp. was formerly known as M Acquisition Company III Corporation and changed its name to Boxwood Merger Corp.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Boxwood Merger Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxwood Merger Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.