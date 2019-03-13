Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 2,542.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.48. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.46 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 21.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/citigroup-inc-grows-holdings-in-hollysys-automation-technologies-ltd-holi.html.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.