Citigroup Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $110.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2467 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

