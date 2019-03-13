Citigroup Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

