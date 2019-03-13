Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,402,000 after purchasing an additional 351,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,030,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,113,000 after purchasing an additional 190,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,030,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,113,000 after purchasing an additional 190,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,319,000 after purchasing an additional 76,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

NYSE:NWE opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $308.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $112,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $144,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,156 shares of company stock worth $411,430 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

