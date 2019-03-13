Citizens Holding (CIZN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Citizens has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of -0.25. Citizens has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; real estate loans, including single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

