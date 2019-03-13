City Office REIT (CIO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIO. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

CIO opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $446.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.53. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

In other news, COO Gregory Tylee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,140.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 365,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 365,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,690,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 333,963 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,102,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 430,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.