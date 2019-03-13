Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.0763 on Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Civic has a market cap of $26.15 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 28% against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00001958 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, GOPAX and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00389941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.01669121 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00233016 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004910 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,967 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, ABCC, HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX, Livecoin, Kucoin, COSS, Liqui, Upbit, Mercatox, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

