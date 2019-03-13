Clarus (CLAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLAR. TheStreet raised shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Warren B. Kanders sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $15,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clarus by 62.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $187,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clarus by 30.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

