Clean Commodities (ASC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Clean Commodities Corp (CVE:ASC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 27536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

Clean Commodities Company Profile (CVE:ASC)

Clean Commodities Corp, formerly Athabasca Nuclear Corporation, is a Canada-based exploration company. It holds mineral tenures for the purpose of exploring for and the development of mineral resources. Its projects include Western Athabasca Syndicate project, Preston Uranium Property, Wollaston NE Uranium Project, Prongua Lake Diamond Project, Garland Lake Project, Juliet Lithium Project, Liberty PGE Project, Torp Lake, Phoenix, Dumont, Spodumene Lake, Brazil Lake, Beaverhill and Sun Valley.

