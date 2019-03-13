Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 8,420,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,116% from the previous session’s volume of 692,260 shares.The stock last traded at $2.92 and had previously closed at $2.27.

The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.30 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $455.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

