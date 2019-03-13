Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.6% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after acquiring an additional 534,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after purchasing an additional 534,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,985,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,572,725,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,139,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,603 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.24.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $161.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

