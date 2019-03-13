Clear Investment Research LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 150,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 503.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $296.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Clear Investment Research LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/clear-investment-research-llc-has-2-50-million-position-in-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.