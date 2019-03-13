Clear Investment Research LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 150,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 503.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $296.69.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
