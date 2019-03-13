Cobham (COB) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cobham (LON:COB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 132 ($1.72).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cobham from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Cobham to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 119 ($1.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cobham to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cobham has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 125.82 ($1.64).

Shares of LON:COB opened at GBX 115.48 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.25. Cobham has a 52-week low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.90 ($1.76).

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

