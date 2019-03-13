Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $70.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $275,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

