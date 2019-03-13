Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) CFO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Thaddeus Gerard Weed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 14th, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $140,670.00.
Cogent Communications stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.63. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $57.65.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $132.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.