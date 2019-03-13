Cognex Co. (CGNX) Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,952.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

CGNX opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.89. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $59.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 27.19%. Cognex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/cognex-co-cgnx-position-cut-by-private-advisor-group-llc.html.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.