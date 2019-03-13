Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah Sells 1,526 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $110,070.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,151.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

On Monday, February 4th, Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,208 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $86,045.84.

On Thursday, January 24th, Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 168 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $11,429.04.

On Friday, January 18th, Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $34,015.00.

On Thursday, December 13th, Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,654 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,126.00.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,673. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $366,248,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $821,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,187 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah Sells 1,526 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh-insider-gajakarnan-vibushanan-kandiah-sells-1526-shares.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.