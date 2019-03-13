Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 817,221 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 817,221 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Edison International worth $60,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $8,779,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,177,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Edward Jones cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.04. Edison International has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

