Colefax Group Plc (CFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on April 10th

Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Colefax Group stock opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.53) on Wednesday. Colefax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 423.50 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colefax Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

