Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Lowered by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,520,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,224,000 after purchasing an additional 734,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 73,520,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,224,000 after acquiring an additional 734,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,521,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,359,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,050,000 after acquiring an additional 223,814 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NYSE CL opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

In other news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,500,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,104,803.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $372,578.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,284. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

