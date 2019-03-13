Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 1,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 698,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 663,050 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $132.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

