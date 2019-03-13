Comerica Bank Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,834 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $200,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.81 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Shares of OUT opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

