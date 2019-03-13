Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Comerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comerica to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/comerica-incorporated-cma-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-67.html.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.