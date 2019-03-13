Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 1,975 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

TROW stock opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,296,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $10,126,837.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 1,975 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-acquires-1975-shares-of-t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow.html.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.