Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,024.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

